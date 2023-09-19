Senate Resolution 163 Printer's Number 1106

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - WHEREAS, Most children cannot be treated at a local hospital

and families must face the disruption of relocating to receive

treatment at a regional cancer center; and

WHEREAS, As a result of major treatment advances in recent

decades, more than 85% of children with cancer now survive five

years or more; and

WHEREAS, The survival rate of children with cancer has

significantly increased since the mid-1970s, when the five-year

survival rate was approximately 58%; and

WHEREAS, Survival rates vary depending on the type of cancer

and other factors; and

WHEREAS, Due to children's bodies still growing and cancer

treatments largely geared toward use on adults, children are

more likely to experience long-term side effects from treatment;

and

WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include,

but are not limited to, heart or lung problems, slowed or

delayed development, changes in sexual development and the

ability to have children, learning disabilities and increased

risk of secondary forms of cancer; and

WHEREAS, Childhood cancer treatment is handled by a team of

pediatric oncologists, pediatric surgeons, radiation

oncologists, pediatric oncology nurses, nurse practitioners and

physician assistants; and

WHEREAS, Other members of the team of health professionals

aiding in the health and well-being of childhood cancer patients

include, but are not limited to, psychologists, social workers,

child life specialists, nutritionists, rehabilitation and

physical therapists and educators; and

WHEREAS, Some of the most important members of a pediatric

20230SR0163PN1106 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30