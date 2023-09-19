Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,087 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 924 Printer's Number 1107

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - 50 men report experiencing sexual harassment or sexual

assault during military service when asked by a United States

Department of Veterans Affairs health care provider.

(3) Any individual in the military can experience

military sexual assault, regardless of the individual's age,

race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, physical

abilities or branch of service.

(4) Military sexual trauma can occur at any time or

place during military service, whether on or off duty and on

or off base.

(5) The psychological impact of military sexual trauma

and the resulting trauma can push survivors out of military

service and lead to tremendous difficulty readjusting to

their civilian lives.

(6) The United States Department of Defense Annual

Report on Sexual Assault in the Military, Fiscal Year 2021,

revealed in stark detail that sexual assault and sexual

harassment remain persistent and distressing problems in the

military.

(7) Service member sexual assault reports increased by

13% in 2021, compared to the 2020 report.

(8) Shame and stigma create a barrier to reporting

sexual assault.

(9) On average, only one out of every three sexual

assault survivors come forward to report the assault.

(10) Even though women make up only 20% of the United

States Armed Forces members, they are the target of 63% of

sexual assaults.

(11) Sexual assault in the military is not only a

women's issue, and more than 100,000 men have been sexually

20230SB0924PN1107 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 924 Printer's Number 1107

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more