Senate Bill 924 Printer's Number 1107
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - 50 men report experiencing sexual harassment or sexual
assault during military service when asked by a United States
Department of Veterans Affairs health care provider.
(3) Any individual in the military can experience
military sexual assault, regardless of the individual's age,
race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, physical
abilities or branch of service.
(4) Military sexual trauma can occur at any time or
place during military service, whether on or off duty and on
or off base.
(5) The psychological impact of military sexual trauma
and the resulting trauma can push survivors out of military
service and lead to tremendous difficulty readjusting to
their civilian lives.
(6) The United States Department of Defense Annual
Report on Sexual Assault in the Military, Fiscal Year 2021,
revealed in stark detail that sexual assault and sexual
harassment remain persistent and distressing problems in the
military.
(7) Service member sexual assault reports increased by
13% in 2021, compared to the 2020 report.
(8) Shame and stigma create a barrier to reporting
sexual assault.
(9) On average, only one out of every three sexual
assault survivors come forward to report the assault.
(10) Even though women make up only 20% of the United
States Armed Forces members, they are the target of 63% of
sexual assaults.
(11) Sexual assault in the military is not only a
women's issue, and more than 100,000 men have been sexually
20230SB0924PN1107 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30