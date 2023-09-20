Global Farm Animal Drugs Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Farm Animal Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The"Farm Animal Drugs Global Market Report 2023" offers complete market information. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $23.59 billion in 2027 with a 6.7% CAGR.
Farm animal drugs market grows due to rising meat consumption. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Elanco Animal Health, Hester Biosciences.
Farm Animal Drugs Market Segments
• Product Categories: Anti-Infective, Parasiticides, Anti-Inflammatory, Anesthetics, Analgesics, Hormones, Others
• Administration Routes: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Other Methods
• Distribution Channels: Veterinary Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, Others
• Animal Types: Livestock, Equine
• Geographic Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (East & West), Middle East, Africa.
Farm animal drugs treat sick farm animals, ensuring food supply, animal well-being, and preventing zoonotic diseases.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Farm Animal Drugs Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
