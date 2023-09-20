Extended Reality Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Extended Reality Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Extended Reality Global Market Report 2023" offers complete market information. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $123.77 billion in 2027 with a 29.1% CAGR.
Extended reality market grows due to government XR initiatives. North America leads in market share. Key players: Apple, Google, Samsung, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Sony, Accenture, Qualcomm.
Extended Reality Market Segments
• Components: Hardware, Software, Services
• Technologies: AR, VR, MR
• End Users: Gaming, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Others
• Geographic Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (East & West), Middle East, Africa.
Extended reality (XR) blends physical and virtual realms, enabling immersive experiences. XR includes VR, AR, and MR, facilitating real-time interaction with digital content and virtual environments.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Extended Reality Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
