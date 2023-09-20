Toyota leads VN’s first-ever automotive brand ranking

VIETNAM, September 20 -

HCM CITY — Toyota is the best automotive brand in Việt Nam while Vinfast enters the top 5, surpassing many established global players, and achieves the second position in the northern region, according to Decision Lab Automotive Brand Rankings 2023.

It was closely followed by Mercedes-Benz and BMW in second and third places, respectively. Honda is in fourth place. Other brands that are in the top 10 are Ford, Audi, Hyundai, Porsche, and Lexus.

Unveiled by Decision Lab, the exclusive partner of YouGov in Việt Nam, the ranking is based on data from YouGov BrandIndex, a syndicated brand tracker that collects data on over 400 Vietnamese brands daily. This is also the first automotive ranking in the Vietnamese market.

The Decision Lab Automotive Brand Rankings 2023 measures overall brand health by taking the average scores of six YouGov BrandIndex metrics, including general impression, quality, value, corporate reputation, customer satisfaction, and recommendation.

"This ranking provides a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of the brand health of Việt Nam’s automotive players, using six metrics that reflect how consumers perceive and interact with them," said Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab.

It also offers valuable insights for automotive businesses to understand their brand performance, benchmark themselves against their competitors, and identify areas for improvement, he said.

"We hope this ranking will help automotive businesses make better decisions and drive growth in this dynamic and competitive market,” he added.

The Decision Lab Automotive Brand Rankings 2023 are calculated using data collected from YouGov's online panel in Việt Nam daily from the flagship YouGov BrandIndex solution. The ranking shows the brands with the highest average Index score between August 31, 2022 and August 30, 2023. — VNS