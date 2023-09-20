Sosei Heptares Adds World-leading Expertise to its Scientific Advisory Board

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 20 September 2023 – Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) announces the appointment of four new members to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to advise on the Company’s scientific and early development strategy in support of its corporate objectives.

Sosei Heptares’ SAB includes world-leading experts from academia and the pharmaceutical industry in the US and Europe, each of whom is highly regarded in their respective fields. These new members of the SAB will provide further focus and expertise to support the continued growth of the Company’s G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structure-based drug design (SBDD) platform and enhancement of its translational medicine capability in identifying high quality clinical stage assets. Brief biographies are below and more information is available on the Sosei Heptares website.

Dr. Serena Scollen, Head of Human Genomics and Translational Data at ELIXIR, the European infrastructure for bioinformatics and life-science data, based in Hinxton, UK.

Prof. Sheena Radford OBE, Astbury Professor of Biophysics in the Astbury Centre for Structural Molecular Biology, School of Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of Leeds, UK.

Prof. Angela Russell, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, Departments of Chemistry and Pharmacology at the University of Oxford.

Prof. Duncan Richards, Professor of Clinical Therapeutics at the University of Oxford and Director of the Oxford Clinical Trials Research Unit (OCTRU) as well as the NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre’s Musculoskeletal Co-Theme Lead.

Matt Barnes, President of Heptares Therapeutics and Head of UK R&D, said: “On behalf of myself and Malcolm Weir (Chair of the SAB), we are delighted to welcome these renowned experts to our truly exceptional Scientific Advisory Board. Each member has been carefully selected based on the complementary world-class expertise and knowledge they can bring, adding tremendous value across key areas of the business. We look forward to their unique scientific insights to support our continued growth as a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company.”

The Company appreciates the continued support from existing SAB members: Dr. Malcolm Weir (Chair of the SAB), Prof. Richard Henderson, Dr. Christopher Tate, Dr. Peter Bernstein, Dr. Paul Leeson, Dr. Roberto Solari and Dr. John Parkinson; and would like to take this opportunity to thank the retiring members: Dr. Ed Bullmore, Dr. Keith Peters, Dr. Caetano Reis e Souza, Dr. Darryl Schoepp and Dr. Anders Tullgren, for the help and guidance they have provided over previous years.

About Sosei Heptares

Sosei Heptares is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing life-changing medicines based on world-class science to patients globally. Our vision is to become one of Japan’s global biopharmaceutical champions.

Our global business combines our world-leading GPCR-targeted StaR® technology, structure-based drug design and early development capabilities in the UK with a highly experienced clinical development capability and a commercial operation in Japan.

We are leveraging these capabilities to generate and advance a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases. We intend to develop these opportunities for patients in Japan and globally both internally and through our partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies and emerging technology companies.

Sosei Heptares operates from key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK) and Seoul (South Korea).

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com/

