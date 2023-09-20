Global Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023" provides extensive market insights. TBRC predicts the industrial alcohol market to reach $247.16 billion in 2027, with an 11.4% CAGR.

Industrial alcohol market growth is driven by rising biofuel demand. North America leads. Key players: Cargill Incorporated, Cristalco, Raizen Energia, MGP Ingredients, Green Plains Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Grain Millers Inc., The Andersons Inc.

Industrial Alcohol Market Segments

• Type: Isopropyl, Methyl, Ethyl, Isobutyl, Benzyl Alcohol

• Source: Molasses, Sugar, Grains, Fossil Fuels

• Processing: Fermentation, Synthetic

• Application: Fuel, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food Ingredients

• Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Industrial alcohol, mainly ethyl alcohol, is used in producing vaccines, tonics, syrups, tinctures, and medications like chloroform, atabrine, barbiturates. It's a key ingredient for chemicals like acetaldehyde, ethyl acetate, acetic acid, etc.

