Finished Vehicle Logistics Market Set to Accelerate to $220.3 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels in the automotive industry has increased the need for specialized logistics services.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Finished Vehicle Logistics Market is on an exciting journey, driven by an ever-increasing demand for vehicles, globalization, and the surge in international trade. In this blog, we'll delve into the dynamics, trends, and projections that shape this industry, which plays a pivotal role in the automotive sector.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
In 2022, the global finished vehicle logistics market boasted a valuation of a staggering US$ 153.4 billion. However, the journey is far from over, as projections suggest a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031, with the market expected to reach US$ 220.3 billion by 2031. What's fuelling this remarkable growth?
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑): 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
APL (American President Lines)
ARC (American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier)
CMA CGM
Crowley Maritime Corporation
CSAV (Compania Sud Americana de Vapores)
Glovis
Grimaldi Group
Hoegh Autoliners
K Line
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)
MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company)
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)
UECC (United European Car Carriers)
Wilhelmsen
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
To thrive in this dynamic market, companies need to be at the top of their game. In the competitive landscape:
Market share analysis by company provides insights into the industry's leaders.
Company profiles offer a deeper look into each player's strategies, product portfolios, sales footprint, and key financials.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬: As the global population continues to grow, the appetite for automobiles is insatiable. This insatiable demand propels the finished vehicle logistics market forward.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞: Automotive manufacturers are expanding their reach, establishing production facilities worldwide to cater to regional demands. This globalization trend has led to an increase in international trade of finished vehicles, opening up opportunities for logistics providers.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The adoption of cutting-edge technologies in logistics operations, such as tracking systems and automation, has enhanced efficiency and contributed to market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝐓𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐥𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲: The market is divided into two main activities - Warehouse and Transport, with the latter further sub-segmented into Roadway, Railway, Maritime, and Airway.
𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞: This includes Inbound, Outbound, Reverse, and Aftermarket logistics services.
𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: The market caters to both Individual and Corporate Customers.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲: Finished vehicle logistics can be Domestic or International in scope.
𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: This segment covers a wide range of vehicles, from Passenger Vehicles to Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses & Coaches.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡, 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Highlighted countries include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Nordic Countries, Russia & CIS, Japan, China, India, ASEAN Countries, South Korea, ANZ, GCC, South Africa, Turkey, Brazil, and Argentina.
The finished vehicle logistics market is a vital cog in the automotive industry's wheel, facilitating the movement of vehicles from production facilities to consumers worldwide. With globalization, advancing technology, and increasing demand, this market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Despite the challenges posed by high costs, logistics providers continue to find innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the automotive sector. As the industry charts its course towards 2031 and beyond, it promises to be an exciting journey filled with opportunities and challenges alike.
