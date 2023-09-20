Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Osteoporosis Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The "Osteoporosis Treatment Global Market Report 2023" is a thorough information source covering all aspects. According to their forecast, the market is expected to reach $15.77 billion by 2027 with a 4.6% CAGR.
The osteoporosis treatment market grows due to rising osteoporosis cases. North America leads in market share. Key players: Pfizer, Roche, Merck, AbbVie, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda.
Osteoporosis Treatment Market Segments
• Drug Types: Bisphosphonates, Calcitonin, Hormone Therapy, SERMs, PTHrP Analog, RANKL Inhibitor
• Administration Routes: Oral, Injectable, Other Methods
• Distribution Channels: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
• Geographic Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (East & West), Middle East, Africa.
Osteoporosis treatment addresses the condition by managing bone loss and enhancing bone health. Osteoporosis results from reduced bone mass and density or changes in bone composition and strength.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC