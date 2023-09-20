Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Global Market Report 2023" offers a thorough market analysis. The vertical cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market is forecasted to reach $3.52 billion in 2027 at a 13.4% CAGR according to TBRC's prediction.

The vertical cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market expansion is driven by cloud computing growth. North America is set to dominate the vertical cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market. Key players in the vertical cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market include Sony Group, Panasonic, Broadcom, Sumitomo Electric, NEC, Sharp, Leonardo, and ams OSRAM.

Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market Segments

• Type: Single Mode, Multimode

• Material: Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), Gallium Nitride, Other Materials

• Wavelength: Red (650-750 nm), Near-Infrared (750-1400 nm), Shortwave-Infrared (1400-3000 nm)

• Application: Sensing, Data Communication, Infrared Illumination, Industrial Heating, Pumping, Other Applications

• Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Data Center, Commercial And Industrial, Healthcare, Military

• Geography: The global VCSEL market is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

VCSEL, a semiconductor emitting a laser perpendicularly, is used in high-speed, long-distance optical fiber communication with rapid modulation.

