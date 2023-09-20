Maryland Man Arrested for Distributing Child Pornography

A Maryland man was arrested after distributing child pornography to an undercover law enforcement officer in the District.

On Friday, August 25, 2023, the suspect sent child pornography using the internet to an undercover law enforcement officer working for the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. This task force is made up of detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 32-year-old Aaron Davis, of Suitland, MD, was arrested and charged with Transportation of Child Pornography.

