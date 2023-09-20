Global Intracranial Stents Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2023" provides extensive market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $0.73 billion in 2027, with a 14.2% CAGR.

Intracranial stents market grows due to rising brain aneurysm cases. North America leads. Key players: Medtronic, Balt, Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acandis GmbH.

Intracranial Stents Market Segments

• Type: Self-Expanding, Balloon-Expanding, Stent-Assisted Coil Embolization

• Disease: Brain Aneurysm, Intracranial Stenosis

• End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

• Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Intracranial stents are placed inside blood vessels, canals, or ducts to treat intracranial stenosis and aneurysms, opening blocked arteries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Intracranial Stents Market Trends And Strategies

4. Intracranial Stents Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Intracranial Stents Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

