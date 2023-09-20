Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “Celebration of the 74th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China”

MACAU, September 20 - To celebrate the 74th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, from 09:00 to 14:00 on 1st October 2023 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Celebration of the 74th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China”.

A commemorative envelope priced at MOP4.00 will be issued. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!