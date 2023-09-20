PHILIPPINES, September 20 - Press Release

September 20, 2023 Bong Go provides more support to TESDA graduates in Victorias City, Negros Occidental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go congratulated Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) trainees who graduated in Victorias City, Negros Occidental on Friday, September 15. During the program held at the Victorias City Training Center, in partnership with E-Tech Global Training Academy, Go's team provided shirts, grocery packs, and snacks to 75 graduates. In his video message, the senator seized the opportunity to applaud the graduates for their dedication and resilience in successfully accomplishing their training programs. "Binabati ko po ang lahat ng mga graduates ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority ngayong araw na ito. Malaking tagumpay po ito para sa inyong lahat dulot ng inyong mga pagsisikap upang makumpleto ang inyong pag-aaral," said Go. "Habang ipinagdiriwang natin ang inyong graduation, lubos din akong nagpapasalamat sa TESDA dahil matagumpay ito na nakapagbibigay ng mga kakayahan at kasanayan sa ating mga kababayan upang mabigyan sila ng job at livelihood opportunities, at magkaroon ng mas magandang kinabukasan," he continued. The senator also underscored the significance of vocational education in empowering individuals and fostering the progress of communities. He recognized the role played by TESDA in delivering accessible and high-quality training programs that equip Filipinos with the necessary skills to attain improved job prospects and actively participate in the country's economic development. "We need more skilled workers in various industries, and I encourage you graduates to use your newly acquired skills to help our country's economy grow. You are now equipped to contribute to our society and make a positive impact in your respective communities," Go encouraged. "Your hard work and commitment to honing your skills have not gone unnoticed. Today, you stand as a testament to the power of determination and the transformative impact of vocational education. I commend each and every one of you for your achievements," he added. Also in attendance were Victorias City Vice Mayor Abelardo "JunB" Bantug, TESDA Provincial Director Connie Dodd, Negros Occidental Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Manager Sharon Juance, Victorias City PESO Manager Armen Tabligan, and E-Tech Global Regional Manager Sher Ann Kho. Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the public to seek the assistance of the Malasakit Center located at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) located in Bacolod City. Go, principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, has championed the cause of providing convenient access to medical assistance programs for particularly poor and indigent patients. Currently, there are 159 Malasakit Centers established throughout the nation, which have already assisted more than seven million Filipinos, as reported by DOH. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has backed numerous initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and raising the standards of public service delivery within the province. These include the construction of a revetment, multi-purpose public facilities, and several road maintenance initiatives in Bacolod City; and the construction of a multi-purpose building and concreting of a local road in the town of Don Salvador Benedicto. Other initiatives that Go pushed for include the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Calatrava and Himamaylan City; road maintenance in Bago City; and construction of a new infectious diseases wing at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City. Last August 25, Go's team provided assistance to struggling small business owners in Cauayan.