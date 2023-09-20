PHILIPPINES, September 20 - Press Release

September 20, 2023 Bong Go honors police at PNP Service PSBRC Class 1998-Alpha's 25th Anniversary in Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated on Saturday, September 16, his support for the brave men and women who dedicated their lives to maintaining peace and order in the country during the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Service Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) Class 1998-Alpha at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City, where he was the guest speaker. "Alam n'yo ang suporta ko sa inyo noon pa. Full support talaga kami sa mga pulis. Hindi magiging successful ang administrasyon ni former president (Rodrigo Duterte) kung hindi dahil sa inyong lahat," Go said. "Hindi magiging successful ang kanyang kampanya na labanan ang kriminalidad at ang iligal na droga kung hindi dahil sa inyo. During the time as a mayor sa Davao City, hindi siya sisikat kung hindi sa inyong tulong na maging peaceful ang Davao at maging peaceful ang buong Pilipinas," he added. Go affirmed his commitment to continuing these efforts, pledging to create more programs and measures that will uplift the lives of police officers and their families. It can be recalled that prior to his election in the Senate, Go served as a Special Assistant to the President during the Duterte administration, during which, he helped Duterte fulfill the salary hike of the government's military and uniformed personnel. "Malaki ang parte ninyo diyan kaya naging successful at ako mismo noong 2016, akin talagang isinuggest kay (dating) president Duterte, then candidate pa siya (noon), na unahin nating idoble ang sweldo ng mga pulis at militar," said Go. "Mayroon akong bad experience noon sa Manila (noong) nag-aaral ako. Maraming kalokohan noon ang mga pulis dahil kulang talaga ang sweldo lalo na sa entry position... Sabi ko, 'mayor kapag nanalo ka, dagdagan talaga natin ang kanilang sweldo para wala ng rason na magloko pa sila,'" he shared further. The senator has also introduced Senate Bill No. 422, aiming to provide free legal assistance to members of the armed forces and police who face charges related to their official duties. Recognizing the heavy responsibilities placed on these uniformed personnel, the senator emphasized the importance of ensuring they receive proper legal support. Go also agreed with Defense Secretary Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro, Jr.'s position opposing the introduction of mandatory contributions and elimination of automatic indexation for military pensioners. "Masaya ako na nakausap ko si Sec. Gibo, speaking of the Armed Forces, hindi talaga siya pumayag sa mandatory contribution sa mga active at retirees dahil sabi niya mayroong exemption. Buhay ninyo ang inyong isinakripisyo sa panahon ng pandemya, sa panahon (ng giyera sa) Marawi. Gumawa na lang ng ibang pamamaraan. Mayroong government assets diyan para gawin nilang pension, maraming assets ang gobyerno at stop corruption para magamit ang pera ng gobyerno," Go cited. "So rest assured na parati ko pong isusulong ang kapakanan ng ating pulis kahit isang boses lang ako sa Senado. Alam nyo mga pulis, bumbero, BJMP, uniformed personnel, mga AFP kung gaano namin kamahal ang mga pulis, militar sa panahon pa ni (dating pangulong) Duterte noong mayor pa siya hanggang naging presidente na siya. Hanggang ngayon full support talaga ako mga uniformed personnel," he stressed. Meanwhile, Go urged all those who serve in the various branches of the nation's defense and security forces to maintain their focus on serving the Filipino people. The senator assured them that he will continue to stand by their side and provide support to the best of his capacity. "Happy 25th Anniversary sa PNP service PSBRC Class 1998 - Alpha. Congratulations sa inyong lahat at salamat sa inyong sakripisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Magtulungan lang tayo, nandito lang ang inyong senador as vice chairman rin sa Peace and Order sa Senado. Bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyo lalong-lalo na po in line of duty. In my own small capacity lapitan n'yo lang ang aking opisina, bukas talaga 'yan para sa mga kababayan kong Pilipino," Go highlighted. "At ating tatandaan, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senador kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos. Salamat at magandang hapon sa inyong lahat," he concluded.