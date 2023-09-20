Bong Go expresses support for DMW budget while pushing to institutionalize the OFW Wards

PHILIPPINES, September 20 - Press Release

September 20, 2023 Bong Go expresses support for DMW budget while pushing to institutionalize the OFW Hospital and OFW Wards Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his unequivocal support for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and its proposed budget during a budget hearing on Monday, September 18. Also included in the hearing is the proposed budget for the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). "I want to put on the record my full support for the proposed budget of the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration," Go declared. He further stated, "Ako po ay lubos pusong sumusuporta sa mga nakahanda pang plano at programa ng departamentong ito para sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino na nag tratrabaho sa labas ng ating bansa." Go highlighted the important role played by Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and referred to them as modern-day heroes. "Maituturing natin ang OFWs na modern day heroes. Kasama ang iba pang Filipinos abroad, mahigit 10 milyon po yan," he said. He also acknowledged the support of his fellow senators, stating, "Masaya po ako noong nakaraang kongreso talaga isinulong natin na magkaroon talaga ng sariling ahensya po para sa ating OFWs, sa tulong ng ating mga kasamahan, sa pangunguna ng ating majority leader Senator Joel Villanueva. Of course, Senator (Ronald) Bato dela Rosa at, ngayon, full support po sa atin si Senator JV Ejercito." Meanwhile, Go raised significant concerns about the underutilization of the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund, a financial resource designated for the immediate care and assistance of OFWs in need. "I note that P1.2 billion budget for the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan or AKSYON Fund has not been fully utilized as of August 31. Only 20% has been utilized." In addition to the issue of fund utilization, Go also drew attention to the human resources aspect of the department. "I also echo the concern last hearing that 60% of the positions in the department are still unfilled. Sana po magawan ito ng paraan ng DMW para ma-maximize natin ang pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa ating mga OFWs," urged Go. Go also took the opportunity to discuss the state and condition of the OFW Hospital, a facility aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare services to OFWs who return to the Philippines. "Natalakay rin ang estado at kalagayan ng OFW Hospital, at gusto ko ring maipahayag ang aking sentimento patungkol sa usaping ito. Ang OFW Hospital ay naglalayong mapangalagaan ang kalusugang medikal, pisikal, at mental ng ating mga OFWs na bumalik dito sa ating bansa," he said. Further elaborating on the OFW Hospital, Go expressed concern about the budget allocated for its operations. He noted, "I want to also mention, Mr. Chair, the decrease in the proposed budget for the operation of the OFW Hospital. Only P13 million is allocated for its operations in the 2024 budget." Additionally, Go advocated for the passage of a legislation that would prioritize funding for the OFW Hospital by institutionalizing it. "Kaya naman isinusulong ko rin na maisabatas na ang OFW Hospital bill para maging prayoridad na ang patuloy na pagpondo sa ospital na ito na para sa ating mga OFWs," he said. Go has filed Senate Bill No. 2297, seeking to institutionalize the OFW Hospital and ensure its continuous operation. The bill aims to improve healthcare services for OFWs and their families by strengthening the existing facility and allocating necessary funds for its maintenance and operation. He also urged the DMW to address any shortcomings promptly. The OFW Hospital, a donation from the provincial government of Pampanga, commenced its operations in May 2022. It consists of six floors and can accommodate 100 beds, primarily intended for the use of OFWs and their eligible dependents. In addition to his efforts to strengthen the existing OFW Hospital, Go expressed his support for the proposal to establish OFW wings in regional hospitals. Go also filed SBN 2414, establishing OFW wards in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals. "Hindi naman lahat ng OFWs makakapunta sa Clark, kaya naman isinusulong ang Senate Bill 2414 para magkaroon ng OFW wards sa mga DOH hospital," said Go. He also mentioned the push for a dedicated cancer fund for OFWs, stating, "We are also pushing for a cancer fund dedicated for our OFWs in honor also of Secretary Ople." "Nakikiramay po ako sa mga opisyal at kawani ng Department of Migrant Workers sa pagpanaw ng maituturing nating haligi ng ahensyang ito, the very first secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers, Secretary Susan 'Toots' Ople," Go said as he honored the memory of the late Susan "Toots" Ople, the inaugural secretary of the DMW, who passed away in August due to complications related to breast cancer. He said Ople's "passing was indeed a great loss, but her contribution and legacy will never be forgotten." He then urged everyone to honor Ople's legacy by continuing her work. "Today, as we discuss the proposed budget of the DMW, let us honor her by continuing the great things that she has accomplished not only for the Filipino migrant workers but also for our country," he added. Go concluded by emphasizing the department's mission and the importance of the budget it needs in fulfilling it. "As one of the legislators who pushed for the establishment of this department, I must reiterate the core and essence of the founding of the Department of Migrant Workers - It shall continue to serve as a pillar of support, working thoroughly to ensure fair treatment, safe working conditions, and access to essential services for the migrant workers," noted Go. Finally, he pointed out that the mission of the agency is far from complete, adding, "Mr. Chair, the budget of the DMW is crucial in addressing the challenges of our migrant workers and the pursuit in furthering our commitment to social justice and equality."