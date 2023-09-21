Todd Hayes Launches Auto Shop Answers Training Company to Share the Blueprint of North America's Highest-Grossing Shop
New automotive training company formed after shop received 2023 Ratchet + Wrench ALLSTAR AwardHOUSTON, TX, USA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Hayes, the man behind the meteoric rise of Adams Automotive to become the highest-grossing independent auto repair shop in North America, announces the launch of his new training company, Auto Shop Answers.
With over three decades of experience in the auto repair industry, Mr. Hayes partnered with Perry Adams to deploy his award-winning auto shop concept at Adams Automotive, driving the business to generate over $1 Million in monthly revenue and become the recipient of the 2023 Ratchet + Wrench Allstar award.
Hayes aims to share this groundbreaking blueprint through the Auto Shop Answers training program following this award-winning success. The company's mission is to serve business owners and their teams who are determined to be the best in their market and are willing to go all in.
** An Industry-Transforming Blueprint **
According to Todd Hayes, "Our goal is to share the blueprint for shop success with any shop interested in producing generational wealth." The company offers an in-depth course called "Key to Key to Callbacks," which demystifies the strategies that took Adams Automotive from a struggling shop to a recognized industry leader.
** Award-Winning Approach **
In addition to its commercial success, the educational platform behind Auto Shop Answers was recognized with an Addy Award, highlighting its innovation and excellence in online education.
** About Todd Hayes **
Todd Hayes is an accomplished entrepreneur, business leader, and media personality with over three decades of experience in the automotive industry.
Todd is currently the COO of seven successful repair shop locations with an impressive annual revenue of over 40 million dollars and an average GP of 62.5. Hayes has created an industry phenomenon, breaking records and setting new standards for success.
**Course Registration and Details **
Auto Shop Answers will conduct a monthly training program for owners of automotive repair shops and their sales teams beginning in October. Registration for "Key to Key to Callbacks" is now open. The course will take place on October 28-30 in Houston, Texas. For more details, visit https://www.autoshopanswers.com/
