Lane Restriction on County Route 3/1, Walker Road, Follansbee, to Begin Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A portion of County Route 3/1, from 498 to 1051 Walker Road, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, through Friday, October 20, 2023, to replace a main gas line.



Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​