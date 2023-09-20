Ritchie County Route 5/4, Union Ridge Road, will be Closed beginning Wednesday, September 20, 2023, through Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Page Content

Ritchie County Route 5/4, Union Ridge Road, will be closed from milepost 0.00, to milepost 1.98, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, September 20, 2023, through Wednesday, September 27, 2023, for paving.



The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​