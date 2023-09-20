A portion of WV 2 Spur, in Moundsville, near the Arch A. Moore, Jr. Bridge, will have eastbound and westbound lane closures, from milepost 0.01 to milepost 1.43, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 25, 2023, through Wednesday, September 27, 2023, for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Closure on WV 2 Spur, Eastbound and Westbound, in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, September 25, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.