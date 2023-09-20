Submit Release
Lane Closure on WV 2 Spur, Eastbound and Westbound, in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, September 25, 2023

A portion of WV 2 Spur, in Moundsville, near the Arch A. Moore, Jr. Bridge, will have eastbound and westbound lane closures, from milepost 0.01 to milepost 1.43, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 25, 2023, through Wednesday, September 27, 2023, for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

