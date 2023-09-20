Submit Release
County Route 50/10 (England’s Run) to be closed Tuesday, September 19, 2023 through Friday, September 22, 2023

Doddridge County, WV - Doddridge County Route 50/10, England’s Run, from milepost 0.00 to 1.36, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, September 19, 2023 through Friday, September 22, 2023, for paving.
 
This is a total road closure. All traffic, including emergency vehicles and school buses, must take alternate routes.
 
Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

