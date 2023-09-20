Submit Release
Pete Lynch Road Closing Monday, September 25, 2023

Pete Lynch Road, (County Route 18, milepost 2.17) will be closed to through traffic beginning 7:00 a.m., Monday, September 25, 2023, through 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2023, for a bridge superstructure replacement.
 
The traveling public is asked to use alternate routes around the work area.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
 
WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near the work zone.​​

