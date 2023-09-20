A portion of WV 2, Main Street, in Weirton, will be closed from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023, for the Weir High School Homecoming Parade. Traffic will be maintained by local law enforcement. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, expect delays, and use alternate routes. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Temporary Road Closures on WV 2 (Main Street) in Weirton on Friday, September 29, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.