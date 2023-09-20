Submit Release
Temporary Road Closures on WV 2 (Main Street) in Weirton on Friday, September 29, 2023

A portion of WV 2, Main Street, in Weirton, will be closed from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023, for the Weir High School Homecoming Parade. Traffic will be maintained by local law enforcement. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, expect delays, and use alternate routes.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

