Join the FEMA Team - Visit a Job Fair Sept. 20-23

MAUI, Hawaii – FEMA is hiring! Four job fairs will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20, to Saturday, Sept. 23, in Makawao and Lāhainā, where you can apply for a chance to join the team helping people before, during and after disasters.

FEMA is seeking writers, liaisons, planners, historic preservation and geospatial information specialists, and digital communications specialists, to name a few. Many FEMA employees began their careers in emergency management, helping their communities recover from a disaster.

At the job fairs, you can fill out a paper application or use a kiosk to apply online. You can get advice about writing your resume and ask questions about salary and benefits. Bring enough resumes to apply for multiple positions.



The dates and locations of the job fairs are:

Wednesday, Sept, 20 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mayor Hannibal TavaresCommunity Center 91 Pukalani Street Makawao, HI 96768 Thursday, Sept,21 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Napili Park 22 Maiha Street Lāhainā, HI 96761 Friday and Saturday, Sept, 22-23 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lāhainā Civic Center 1840 Honoapi`ilani Highway Lāhainā, HI 96761

These temporary positions on Maui and Oʻahu start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year. Benefits include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid holidays.

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov, type keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits. All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma.

FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

