Flash News: OKX Concludes 21st Round of OKB Burn Program

DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 20, 2023.



OKX Concludes 21st Round of OKB Burn Program

OKX successfully completed the 21st round of its OKB Burn Program on September 11, 2023. The number of OKB burned for the 21st round of the OKB Burn Program was 6,140,520.48 OKB.

To provide transparency on the program's progress, OKX issues reports on its token burn activities, specifying the amount of OKB burned and details of the token burn address. Details on the most recent OKB token burn can be found here .



OKB is the utility token that fuels the OKX ecosystem. Users who hold OKB enjoy a wide range of benefits, including trading fee discounts of up to 40%, the ability to participate in OKX Jumpstart token sales and more.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.