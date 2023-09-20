WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / DUI 2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23B1006319
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: September 18, 2023, at 1847 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinesburg Rd / Senator Hunt Rd, Guilford VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Jami-Leigh Webber
AGE:32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hinesburg Rd and Senator Hunt Rd in the Town of Guilford (Windham County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police investigation determined that 32-year-old Jami-Leigh Webber was operating her 2014 Toyota 4Runner when she crashed into a tree. Further investigation determined that Webber had been drinking and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol #2 and criminal refusal.
Webber was subsequently released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 3, 2023, at 0830 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.