Gov. Cooper Statement on Republican Plan to Tie Backroom Casino Bill to Medicaid Expansion

NORTH CAROLINA, September 19 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the Republican supermajority's plan to tie Medicaid Expansion to their controversial, backroom casino plan:

 

"The Republican supermajority is breaking their promise to expand Medicaid and instead are using it to extort a shady, sole source casino deal that many of their own members find suspicious. Democratic legislators are rightfully disgusted and strongly oppose this scheme.

We must keep working this session to get the Medicaid expansion the people of NC were promised."

