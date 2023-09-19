Foreign Minister Manele meets with PIF Forum Chair & Prime Minister of Cook Islands.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Honourable Jeremiah Manele (MP), met with the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum and Prime Minister of Cook Islands Honourable Mark Brown, on the margins of the recent Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Suva, Fiji.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Solomon Islands Foreign Minister to receive updates from the Office of the Forum Chair on preparations for the upcoming 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM) which Cook Islands will host from 6-10 November 2023.

Prime Minister Brown informed that preparations are going well, and that Cook Islands is ready to welcome the PIF family to Rarotonga. He also informed that a special direct flight from Nadi to Rarotonga has been arranged with Fiji Airways to assist with easier flight connections for delegations traveling to Cook Islands.

Minister Manele commend Prime Minister Brown’s leadership as Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum and reaffirmed Solomon Islands ongoing support on the preparations leading to the 52nd PIFLM in Rarotonga.

—-MFAET PRESS RELEASE