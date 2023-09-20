Submit Release
INDOOR RESIDUAL SPRAYING TRAINING FOR MALARIA CURRENTLY HAPPENING IN GIZO

An Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) training for Malaria in Gizo, Western Province with the support from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Program (VBDCP), Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) that commenced on 11th September will complete tomorrow (20th September).

Western Provincial Health Director, Dr Dickson Boara stated that the continuous increase of malaria cases in Western Province has alarmed the VBDCP Programme in the province to promptly propose the IRS training for spray operators before going out to the field for implementations on targeted malaria hotspot zones, communities or villages that had been identified.

“The training is vital for Western Province Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) spray operators (VBDCP) to acquire new knowledge and skills since IRS tools, equipment’s and insecticides are newly introduced in the country”, said Dr Boara.

He added that the training will enable and equip spray operators to deliver quality and effective IRS applications that can effectively reduction the population of adult Malaria mosquito and interrupt malaria transmission. This in turn will reduce positive malaria cases in Western Province.

Meanwhile, Director Boara encouraged and challenged the Western Province IRS team to use the acquired knowledge and skills during the training, work together as a team and demonstrate professionalism as they carry out their tasks in the communities they will visit.

Participants during presentation.

Participants in their protective gears ready for IRS.

Participants during IRS session.

