Northwest Heating Plumbing & AC Is Offering Heating And Plumbing Repair, Maintenance, and Installation Services In The Quad Cities

Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC is offering high-quality yet affordable heating, plumbing, and HVAC maintenance services in the Quad Cities area.

Founded in 1923, the company has earned the trust and admiration of local homeowners who have come to rely on it for all their residential plumbing, heating, and cooling needs. Today it serves homeowners all over the Quad Cities area - Davenport & Bettendorf in Iowa, and Moline & Rock Island in Illinois – as well as surrounding areas in Scott, Rock Island, Henry, Clinton, Muscatine, and Cedar counties.

“Whether it be a faulty plumbing system,” says the spokesperson for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, “home heating solution that doesn’t perform up to par in the cold months, or an AC that doesn’t provide relief in the summer months, Northwest has the crew and expertise you need to ensure the problem is solved for good. Our highly trained, certified, and licensed crew members have years of experience to bank on when addressing all your home’s heating, cooling, and plumbing challenges. For more information, check out this news article.”

Northwest’s plumbing services include water heater installation & repair, on-demand/tankless water heaters, tank water heaters, drain cleaning, plumbing fixture replacements, waste piping, sump pump and battery backup systems, water service, and water mains, camera inspection, remote monitoring and alarms for flooding, garbage disposals, clogged drains, toilets, sinks, shower, bathtub, sewer, backflow preventers, and more.

The spokesperson explains, “From repairing sump pumps to upgrading your home’s plumbing, our professional and knowledgeable technicians can help you with all your plumbing needs. They are always willing to answer your questions so that you have all the information you need to make the right repair decision for your property. We also make sure to work within your budget so that you know exactly what services you are receiving and how much you will have to pay without having to deal with unexpected surprises in the final bill. Moreover, our White Glove guarantee assures that we will leave your home as clean as it was before we arrived.”

Northwest’s heating services include furnace repair & maintenance, furnace replacement, annual heating system check, humidifier installation, repair & maintenance, boiler installation, repair & maintenance, geothermal systems, high-efficiency heating & cooling systems, zoning, thermostat installation, repair & maintenance, steam heat, and hot water heat.

The company’s heating professionals know how to work with all makes, models, and types of heaters and furnaces, including oil, gas, propane, electric, geothermal, and more. Northwest also provides homeowners with a free estimate for a furnace replacement which can then be financed through its partnership with GreenSky®. The company also offers furnace preventative maintenance plans which include an annual furnace check and can be bundled with other plumbing and cooling maintenance programs.

Homeowners and businesses in the Quad Cities area have repeatedly praised Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC for providing trusted services with outstanding customer service. The company’s Google Business Profile even boasts an exemplary rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 from a staggering 700+ reviews. In their testimonials, customers point out Northwest’s professional crew members, the helpful and responsive staff, and the dependable work quality.

A recent review says, “Our Plumber Nick B. Was so helpful and explained everything to us before he started working! Very professional and just a great guy. I will definitely be using Northwest Mechanical Inc. in the future. You don’t get this type of service from the big box stores!”

Another homeowner writes, “Northwest has saved us several times for a variety of problems. I will always call them first - high-quality people and repairs. Kirsten came in and replaced our leaking water heater today, and had some curve balls thrown her way. She was professional, and hardworking, and explained everything I needed to know throughout. Very satisfied with the work.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbYHWXxklzw

Readers in the Quad Cities area can contact Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC at (563) 391-1344 to inquire about its services or to schedule an appointment. Interested homeowners are also urged to follow the company’s Instagram page for regular updates.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC

Bill Durand

(563) 391-1344

bdurand@northwestmech.com

5885 Tremont Ave

Davenport, IA 52807

