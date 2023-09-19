Governor Abbott Congratulates 29 Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 29 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Being chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School is a special distinction, and I congratulate the students, educators, and parents of these 29 Texas schools for their hard work and dedication to promoting excellence,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas continues to be a national leader in education success because we prioritize the needs of our students, providing them with the resources and encouragement they need to succeed. In Texas, we will continue to support every student to chart a course toward a brighter future.”

The following 29 Texas schools were recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools:

St. Theresa Catholic School, Diocese of Austin

Elementary School, Brownsville ISD

House Creek Elementary School, Copperas Cove ISD

Cross Plains Elementary School, Cross Plains ISD

Rosemont Upper School, Dallas ISD

Trinity Heights Gifted and Talented School, Dallas ISD

Sunset Elementary School, Dumas ISD

Falls City Elementary School, Falls City ISD

Frankston Elementary School, Frankston ISD

Maxfield Elementary School, Gorman ISD

Honey Grove Elementary School, Honey Grove ISD

Houston Gateway Academy Elite College Prep, Houston Gateway Academy

Nitsch Elementary School, Klein ISD

Farias Elementary School, Laredo ISD

Hector J. Garcia Early College High School, Laredo ISD

Talkington School For Young Women Leaders, Lubbock ISD

Cross Roads Junior High School, Cross Roads ISD

McLeod Elementary School, McLeod ISD

Milano Elementary School, Milano ISD

Pittsburg Intermediate School, Pittsburg ISD

Prince Of Peace Catholic School, Catholic Diocese of Dallas

Roel A & Celia R Saenz Elementary School, Roma ISD

Herfurth Elementary School, Garland ISD

Davis Elementary School, Royse City ISD

IDEA Carver Academy, IDEA Public Schools

Saint Laurence Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Sundown Elementary School, Sundown ISD

Industrial Elementary East, Industrial ISD

Vega Junior High School, Vega ISD

The full list of 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools can be found here.