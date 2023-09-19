Governor Abbott Touts Economic Wins Of 88th Legislature In Sherman

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today commended the pro-economic development achievements made by the 88th Legislature that will keep Texas the economic engine of America during a fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Sherman Mayor's Economic Roundtable. The Governor was joined by Representative Reggie Smith and Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

"People come to Texas because we offer the freedom and opportunity you can't get anywhere else," said Governor Abbott. "That includes the freedom from government overreach, high taxes, and burdensome red tape. That is why the Texas economy is booming. Last year, I promised Texans we would deliver the largest property tax cut in Texas history—and we did this last special session. We also passed a law that will cut regulations that keep businesses operating in multiple cities across the state from growing and succeeding. Businesses large and small will continue to thrive in Texas because we partner with them to ensure they have what they need to succeed."

During the fireside chat, Governor Abbott highlighted the prolific role played by local economic development organizations in Texas' remarkable economy, noting the success of business leaders in Grayson County in supporting business development in the area. The Governor also outlined several pro-business legislative victories signed into law during the 88th Legislative Sessions, including: delivering the largest property tax cut in Texas history, slashing regulations that hinder businesses operating in multiple cities across the state, bolstering infrastructure projects to accommodate the state's growing population, and supporting more work-based learning opportunities to prepare students for the workforce of the Texas of tomorrow.