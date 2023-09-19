Governor Abbott Encourages Texans To Participate In School Choice Sunday

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today called on Texans to participate in School Choice Sunday on Sunday, October 15 to voice their support for parent empowerment and expanding education freedom for all Texas students. During a tele-townhall with faith leaders from across the state, the Governor highlighted the importance of Texans contacting their legislators about protecting parents' fundamental role as the primary decisionmakers in their child's education.



“This is one of those unparalleled opportunities when all of us together have the ability to achieve a better state for all families across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “I believe that every parent can do a better job of raising their children if they are given the power to choose the school that is best for their child. If they are given that power, that child will go down a pathway to better educational success, personal success, and relationship success. Collectively, we can make Texas even better when we all go to work to make sure we get across the finish line this urgent need to provide parents the ability to choose the school that’s best for their child.”



The Governor was joined on the tele-townhall by Cornerstone Church Lead Pastor Matt Hagee, The R.O.C.K. Founder and Senior Pastor Dr. Dana Carson, two-time World Heavyweight Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist George Foreman, U.S. Pastor Council Founder and President Reverend Dave Welch, First Baptist Dallas Senior Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress, and Diocese of Dallas Bishop Edward J. Burns.



“I want to thank all the men in the kingdom of God and the Governor of the great state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, for his concern for parental choice,” said Dr. Carson. “Parents should have a right to choose to educate their children in a kingdom environment. This is a tremendous opportunity for low income and minority kids to have an increased probability of success.”



“What I am most impressed with is we truly have a champion Governor,” said Pastor Foreman. “Governor Abbott set the stage for us to really shape education for the next 30 years. I am in absolute support of this fine Governor.”



“A child’s education is one of the most important priorities in any family,” said Bishop Burns. “Parents have a choice in education options for their children in 32 states and the District of Columbia and Texas parents should also have that same choice. The Catholic Church teaches that as the primary educator of their children, parents have the right and responsibility to determine the best educational environment for their children. That is why the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops supports Governor Abbott’s push to empower all parents with parental choice.”



“I want to applaud Governor Abbott and his courage for supporting school choice,” said Dr. Jeffers. “I am a product of the Texas public school system, but it’s time for a choice. We are going to do everything we can at First Baptist Dallas to support Governor Abbott and his courageous call for school choice."



In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. In June, Governor Abbott signed into law four critical pieces of parent empowerment legislation passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session.

