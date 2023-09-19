Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest of Drug Trafficker in Southern California, Seizes 135 Pounds of Illegal Narcotics

SANTA ANA — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest of a drug trafficker and the seizure of nearly 135 pounds of illegal narcotics in Santa Ana. The arrest and seizure in Santa Ana, California, is the result of a joint operation by the California Department of Justice (DOJ), U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Covina Police Department through the California DOJ-led INCA Task Force, with assistance by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The suspect, who was apprehended in Santa Ana after crossing in a vehicle across the U.S.-Mexico border and became subject of the multiagency investigation, is a suspected associate of the Sinaloa drug cartel. Agents seized 89 bundles of methamphetamines, totaling 135 pounds, that was located in a hidden compartment on the vehicle. The arrest and seizure, which occurred on September 12 in Santa Ana, are part of an ongoing investigation.

“Through the work of the California Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners, we stopped a trafficker from delivering dangerous illicit drugs that would have ended up in our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I am grateful for the DOJ agents and our task force partners across the state for their collaboration to get illegal drugs off our streets. This work saves lives. As our state’s chief law enforcement officer, protecting the public safety of Californians is my highest priority.”

The INCA Task Force was formed in 1991, in support of the California Department of Justice’s effort to combat narcotic trafficking, money laundering, and the associated violence. INCA is federally funded through the national High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and is comprised of members from the California DOJ’s Bureau of Investigation, HSI, Riverside Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, California National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, West Covina Police Department, and Murrieta Police Department. The INCA task Force supports its stakeholders as well as other law enforcement agencies, not only with narcotic and money laundering investigation, but with other significant criminal investigations throughout California.

Images from the seizure can be found here and here.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

Attorney General Bonta continues DOJ’s work with local, state, and federal partners to:

The California Department of Justice is hiring. Visit oag.ca.gov/careers to view available positions and learn how you can help DOJ protect the health, well-being, and public safety of Californians.