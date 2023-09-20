Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,175 in the last 365 days.

Allkem Limited 2023 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX/TSX: AKE, the Company) announces the following indicative key dates for the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Date Event
27 September 2023 Last date for nomination of Directors
6 October 2023 Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting
8 November 2023 2023 Annual General Meeting


Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2023.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

  Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000		 Investor Relations & Media Enquiries
Andrew Barber
+61 418 783 701
Andrew.barber@allkem.co 		Connect
info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co
     


Primary Logo

You just read:

Allkem Limited 2023 Annual General Meeting Information

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more