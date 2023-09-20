Allkem Limited 2023 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX/TSX: AKE, the Company) announces the following indicative key dates for the 2023 Annual General Meeting.



Date Event 27 September 2023 Last date for nomination of Directors 6 October 2023 Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting 8 November 2023 2023 Annual General Meeting



Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2023.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.