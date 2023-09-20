MEDIA ADVISORY - FUNERAL UPDATES FOR ALGONA POLICE OFFICER KEVIN CRAM

September 19, 2023

ALGONA, Iowa -The Iowa State Patrol is providing the following final details for the media in preparation for the funeral service for Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram. The service will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Algona Community School. The address is 600 South Hale Street in Algona.

● A media staging area has been established for the funeral. See the map below. This location will be on E. Grove Street. Sergeant Alex Dinkla will be there to meet members of the media at 9:30 a.m. to answer any questions about media arrangements. Algona Police Chief Bo Miller will accompany him to make brief remarks.

● KCCI - Channel 8 News, the CBS affiliate based out of Des Moines, will be providing a live feed of the funeral service that will be included on their website (https://www.kcci.com/) and Facebook page (@KCCI). This is intended to be the single source for all media reporting of the service. Per the Cram family's wishes, representatives from the media will not be allowed to report from within the funeral service.

● Please contact KCCI TV directly Amy Schmelzer can be reached by email: ASCHMELZER@hearst.com or text at 515-991-5503) Wednesday morning to receive information on coordinates for the live service.

● Photography (still or video) within the funeral service is prohibited, as is any use of electronic devices.

● Distracting or disruptive behaviors are also prohibited.

● There will be a procession after the service. See map below. Members of the community and media are encouraged to find a location within these areas to help pay their respects.

● Interment is PRIVATE and the family has requested no media coverage.

Funeral Media Staging Area

Procession Map