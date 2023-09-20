Manchin Announces $500K to Support West Virginia Pipeline Safety, Emergency Preparedness

September 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management. The funding will support pipeline safety and emergency response preparedness across the state.

“Ensuring the safety of our pipelines is critical as West Virginia continues to fuel our nation’s energy needs,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased to announce this $500K investment to prevent dangerous leaks and maintain the safe and secure transportation of natural gas and hazardous liquids, including through responder training programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen energy security and protect our communities across the Mountain State.”

The PHMSA Pipeline Emergency Response Grant Program provides funding for state and local governments to develop a comprehensive approach to emergency planning and training by incorporating the unique challenges of responding to pipeline emergency situations. The funding announced today will promote responder training and community involvement in pipeline emergency response preparedness and response throughout West Virginia.