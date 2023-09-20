Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,194 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $500K to Support West Virginia Pipeline Safety, Emergency Preparedness

September 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management. The funding will support pipeline safety and emergency response preparedness across the state.

“Ensuring the safety of our pipelines is critical as West Virginia continues to fuel our nation’s energy needs,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased to announce this $500K investment to prevent dangerous leaks and maintain the safe and secure transportation of natural gas and hazardous liquids, including through responder training programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen energy security and protect our communities across the Mountain State.”

The PHMSA Pipeline Emergency Response Grant Program provides funding for state and local governments to develop a comprehensive approach to emergency planning and training by incorporating the unique challenges of responding to pipeline emergency situations. The funding announced today will promote responder training and community involvement in pipeline emergency response preparedness and response throughout West Virginia.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $500K to Support West Virginia Pipeline Safety, Emergency Preparedness

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more