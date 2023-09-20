Manchin Announces $1.7 Million for Four West Virginia Research Projects

September 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,734,085 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for four research projects at West Virginia University and Marshall University. The funding will support vital research into magnetic materials, the disruption of opioid supply chains, aerosol jet printing and educational strategies for introductory physics courses.

“I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting these four important research initiatives at West Virginia University and Marshall University,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will advance our understanding of magnetic materials and superconductivity, opioid supply chains, aerosol jet printing and teaching and learning strategies for physics classes. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: