Manchin Congratulates the 2023 West Virginia National Blue Ribbon Schools

September 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) congratulated Jayenne Elementary School in Fairmont, Ritchie Elementary School in Wheeling and Sherman Elementary School in Comfort for being recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Since its creation in 1982, the Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content and produce academic excellence.

“Earning a National Blue Ribbon School recognition is an outstanding achievement for schools across the country,” said Senator Manchin. “Young people are the future of West Virginia, and I’m incredibly proud of the students, faculty, and families who helped their schools receive this distinction in 2023. Jayenne, Ritchie and Sherman Elementary Schools have proven themselves to be excellent representatives of the Mountain State. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in congratulating the schools honored today on this academic distinction and community accomplishment.”

To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program and this year’s recipients, click here.

