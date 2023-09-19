Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,190 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino: Senate detains alleged abusive employer of kasambahay Elvie

PHILIPPINES, September 19 - Press Release
September 19, 2023

Senate detains alleged abusive employer of kasambahay Elvie

MANILA -- The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights chaired by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino detained France Ruiz, one of the alleged abusive pair of employers of kasambahay Elvie Vergara.

In the third marathon hearing of the Senate panel on Vergara's case on Tuesday, Sen. Tol declared the detention of the female Ruiz "for continuously evading the questions propounded by the members of this Committee as well as falsely testifying under direct examination by Committee members."

Further, Tolentino said in a press conference: "The preponderance of the witness as against the solitary testimonial evidence being offered by the alleged abuser would weigh the balance in favor of the numbers especially if the victim herself, aided by medical science, is on the side of the truth as shown by her scars, to say the least."

Mrs. Ruiz is detained inside the Senate jail while the Committee will be conducting parallel investigations on the case to finalize charges. She will also undergo a polygraph test and medical examination.

You just read:

Tolentino: Senate detains alleged abusive employer of kasambahay Elvie

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more