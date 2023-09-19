Party information-education commission delegation visits US

VIETNAM, September 19 - WASHINGTON DC — A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its standing deputy head Lại Xuân Môn paid a working trip to the US from September 14-17.

At a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State Bill Russo, Môn noted that the two sides have witnessed a special event of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Việt Nam, during which leaders of the two countries adopted a joint statement on the elevation of the Việt Nam-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The official affirmed that Việt Nam considers the US an important strategic partner and hopes to further expand partnership with policy planning and management agencies of the US in the fields of culture, education and external relations information as well as the application of science and technology and innovation, and other areas.

For his part, Russo said the US wants to foster cooperation with Việt Nam through the exchanges of delegations at all levels in external relations and people-to-people exchange channels, and concretise collaboration activities included in the joint statement adopted by leaders of the two sides.

At a working session with Joe Sims, Co-Chair of the Communist Party of the United States of America (CPUSA), Mon underlined that his visit aims to affirm Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, active and proactive international integration; and foster friendship and cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and political parties of the US, including the CPUSA.

The Vietnamese official briefed the host about the situation of Việt Nam in recent years, and gave a number of proposals on strengthening cooperation between the two parties, including increasing information sharing and fostering coordination at forums for political parties, especially the International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMCWP).

Sims highly valued the role of the CPV and congratulated Việt Nam on the political, socio-economic achievements that the country has gained, especially amid fluctuations and challenges in the world situation. He lauded Việt Nam and the US’s efforts to deepen their diplomatic and economic ties, especially after the two sides lifted up their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

At a working session with Merle Ratner, an activist of the left-wing movement in the US and a long-time, close friend of Việt Nam, Mon said that his visit provides a chance for Việt Nam to meet and show gratitude to close friends who worked whole-heartedly to support Việt Nam during the ups and downs of the history.

Việt Nam always treasures the priceless solidarity, support and help that US communists and progressive people have given to Việt Nam during its cause of national construction and defence, especially from long-time friends like Ratner.

The official expressed his hope that those like Ratner and her spouse Prof. Ngô Thanh Nhàn will continue to spread stories about Việt Nam , so that more international friends, especially the youth, will support Việt Nam and the leadership of the CPV.

During his stay in the US, Mon also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN. — VNS