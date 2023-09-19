Field exercise held to improve prospective peacekeepers' capacity

VIETNAM, September 19 - HÀ NỘI — A recent field exercise has been held at National Military Training Centre No.4 in Hà Nội within the framework of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP) with a view to improving the capacity of prospective peacekeepers.

In the scenario-based training, military observers, engineers and medical staff worked together in response to an urgent medical situation in which engineer officers were injured by explosive remnants from war.

According to Colonel Nguyễn Như Cảnh, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, the training session aims to raise the trainees’ awareness of the suitable response to the explosive leftovers from war, as well as partnership among military observers, engineers and military medical staff.

Hailing the participants’ professional skills, Indian Lieutenant Colonel Kusum Khaiti, who observed the excerise, said that the training is crucial to helping the prospective peacekeepers get prepared for their missions since it provides them with knowledge and skills to handle situations such as first aid and mass evacuation.

The CEPPP, an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, is co-chaired by Việt Nam and Japan on September 13-21.

The event, drawing nearly 300 experts, trainees and observers from ADMM-Plus member countries, is the last activity of PKO-EWG Cycle 4 within the framework of the ADMM-Plus.

The co-hosting of the CEPPP has shown Việt Nam’s role and responsibility in multilateral and bilateral cooperation mechanisms in the field of UN peacekeeping operations within the ADMM-Plus framework. Through the activity, Việt Nam hopes to make contributions to enhancing the efficiency of UN peacekeeping operations by ADMM-Plus member states. — VNS