PM Chính's upcoming Brazil visit to open up opportunities for bilateral cooperation: Ambassador

VIETNAM, September 19 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's visit to Brazil, made at the invitation of President Lula da Silva, will bring the two countries closer and look at fields they can work together, Brazilian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco Farani said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip.

Could you please share your expectations about Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to Brazil?

I think the bilateral relations between Brazil and Việt Nam are very promising although we are very distant from each other. In the last few years, I remember that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who is now in his third mandate as President of Brazil visited Việt Nam before and I think he might come back again.

He was invited by the President of Việt Nam, and next year, we have 35 years of diplomatic relations and I think it's a good opportunity to receive the President of Brazil here in Việt Nam.

Brazil and Việt Nam maintain a comprehensive bilateral cooperation, characterised by balanced relations and mutual respect. Recently, President Lula da Silva and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met at the G7 meeting, held in Hiroshima last June. At the opportunity, President Lula invited the Vietnamese PM to visit Brazil.

It is with great joy and enthusiasm that we are waiting for PM Chính's visit. The visit of the PM will bring the two countries closer to each other and there are a lot of fields in which we can work together.

Currently, Brazil is Việt Nam's leading trade partner in Latin America. Could you comment on the potential for bilateral economic cooperation in the coming time?

Our trade balance is around US$7 billion, but there is enormous potential to be explored in the areas of agriculture, green energy and defence. Brazil is one of the largest economies in the world, ranking 9th or 10th place in the world in terms of the size of its economy.

The presence of Brazil exports to the countries of Southeast Asia can be attested by the growth of our trade with the region (from US$15.1 billion to $28.9 billion). In the first half of 2022 alone, Brazil's trade with ASEAN increased by 91 per cent, registering $17 billion. In 2022, Brazil became a Partner of the ASEAN Sector Dialogue, counting with the valuable support of Việt Nam. I take this opportunity to reiterate our gratitude to the Government of Việt Nam.

Brazil has been optimistic about the growth and economic dynamism of Việt Nam. Việt Nam is a fast-growing country, probably will be a middle-income country in the next 10 years. Brazil has a large population of 220 million. Brazil is rich in natural resources, and then also has a booming agricultural. So there are a lot of areas in which we can work together.

Another area in which I think we have bright partnership to engage which is renewable energy. In Brazil, 93 per cent of its electricity comes from renewable energy and that is something that we can share with Việt Nam and can help Việt Nam to lower its emissions in the future.

Green and sustainable growth is a development orientation that is receiving special attention from many countries around the world, including Việt Nam and Brazil. How could the two sides cooperate in this field?

Brazil is an example of a green economy. With regard to the environment, it is worth a mentioning that about 90 per cent of the Brazilian energy matrix today is renewable, a true inspiration and hope for the whole world, in which the energy transition is urgent, in order to fulfil the commitments made of net zero emissions of CO2 by 2050. Thanks to the use of ethanol, which began to be developed in Brazil about fifty years ago, when the first oil crisis occurred, Brazil currently has the largest and most complete decarbonization programme in the world, 93 per cent of the cars produced in Brazil are today powered by renewable and green fuel.

So we can share most of these experiences with Việt Nam, especially in ethanol to achieve Việt Nam's goal of the net-zero emissions by 2050. Green economy is a challenge for every country and also is a commitment every country has made.

What are your expectations about the prospects of cooperation between the two countries at both bilateral and multilateral levels in the future?

I think the prospects are more trade, more tourism between our countries, cooperation's in agriculture, energy and education. I also hope for more political alignment, political dialogues. Both countries belong to the Southern Hemisphere. We have seen aspirations and both countries are leaders and have specific importance in these regions. So it's very important that our two leaders to meet and start dialogues with these.

In the international sphere, Brazil has just assumed the Pro-tempore presidency of Mercosur where it intends to work on deepening the intra-bloc dialogue, aiming at the expansion of free trade between regional markets. The FTA between Mercosur and Việt Nam is a goal by both sides. President Lula has already declared that he will work with the other leaders in Mercosur in order to accelerate the agreement with Việt Nam.

Starting next year, Brazil will assume the Presidency of the G20, a unique opportunity to foster coordination among members in defence of a more just, sustainable and peaceful international community. — VNS