STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PAGCOR'S TRANSITION TO PURELY REGULATORY AGENCY

I have long advocated to decouple the Philippine Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR's) regulatory functions from its commercial operations. Its decision to transition to becoming a purely regulatory body is commendable, representing a significant stride towards improving the governance of the gaming industry. This move effectively eliminates any conflict of interest arising from its current dual role as a regulator and an operator.

I firmly believe that the separation of PAGCOR's regulatory and commercial functions will not only attract more private sector investments but also elevate the country's stature as a premier gaming destination in the region. Consequently, this is poised to significantly boost government revenues derived from the gaming industry.

Inaasahan natin na mas magiging mahigpit ang pangangasiwa ng PAGCOR sa industriya, kabilang ang mga Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) sa bansa na ginagamit ng ilang kawatan sa paghahasik ng iba't ibang krimen kabilang ang human trafficking at kung anu-anong mga scam tulad ng investment, crypto-currency at love scam.