PM Phạm Minh Chính meets politicians of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for a delegation of politicians from cities in San Francisco Bay Area of California state, led by Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland city, on Monday afternoon (local time) as part of his trip to the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, and bilateral activities in the country.

Noting that Việt Nam and the US have lifted the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the Việt Nam visit by US President Joe Biden, PM Chinh said that it reflected aspirations of the two nations to further promote the practical and effective development of the relationship for the benefit of their people, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sheng Thao and several officials and businesspeople recalled their good memories of their Việt Nam visit in August this year.

Members of the delegation expressed delight at the establishment of the Việt Nam-US comprehensive strategic partnership. They said that they are making preparations for the APEC Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco in November and look forwards to welcoming Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng.

The US officials said that after their visit in August, businesses of the two countries signed many cooperation agreements, including the exploration of Vietjet’s opening of a direct air route to California. They affirmed their hope to strengthen connections between technology enterprises in the Silicon Valley with the Vietnamese community as well as Việt Nam, expressing belief that with their sound relations, the two countries boast great potential for stronger cooperation, especially in technology, semiconductor and pharmaceuticals.

Sheng Thao said that the San Francisco Bay Area is home to a strong Vietnamese community who has received support from the administrations of the state and cities. She expressed her hope to seek collaboration opportunities with Vietnamese firms investing in the US, including automaker VinFast.

PM Chính underlined that Việt Nam always welcomes and gives family sentiments to overseas Vietnamese to return to their home country.

Reaffirming the consistent policy of creating favourable conditions for foreigners and overseas Vietnamese to do business in Việt Nam, the PM suggested Sheng Thao and representatives of cities and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area call for more people and enterprises to exchange and seek investment and business opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation.

He emphasised that strengthening cooperation, sharing interests and joining hands in national development are an effective and practical measure to deploy the Việt Nam-US comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute to the joint efforts in settling war consequences. — VNS