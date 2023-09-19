Vietnamese Deputy PM meets with Cuban leaders

VIETNAM, September 19 -

HAVANA — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà paid a courtesy call to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández and held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz in Havana on Monday (local time), as part of his visit to the Caribbean nation and attendance at the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) Summit.

The Cuban leaders expressed their appreciation for Việt Nam's participation in the summit, which, they said, showed the special attention of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to the traditional friendship and special cooperation between the two nations and contributed to the success of the event.

Lazo Hernández said the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba has continuously learned and studied the reform experiences of Việt Nam and brought them into the building and approval of laws in Cuba.

Cabrisas Ruíz, who is also Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, thanked Việt Nam for its multifaceted assistance for Cuba, especially when the Caribbean country is facing numerous difficulties from increased blockade measures.

He said that the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship is growing well and expressed his wish to further enhance the effectiveness of their existing cooperation mechanisms via the Party, National Assembly, and Government channels. He also hoped to see more Cuban-invested projects in Việt Nam.

Hà said Việt Nam always treasures and is determined to deepen its traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba. He also affirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance on uniting with and supporting Cuba, opposing and calling for the end to the blockade and embargo against Cuba, and joining Cuba’s efforts to overcome the current difficulties.

The two discussed specific measures to further promote the comprehensive, practical, and effective cooperation between both nations, including increasing the exchange of visits and meetings at all levels and coordinating the implementation of the results of the summit, particularly in the fields of science-technology and innovation. They also agreed to step up the bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties, with a focus on aquaculture projects, corn development, rice production, and collaboration in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

The same day, Hà and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at a park named after late President Hồ Chí Minh and visited and presented gifts to Alfredo Miguel Aguayo Elementary School in the Cuban capital.

While visiting establishments of some Vietnamese businesses and meeting with the Vietnamese community, the Deputy PM said economy is a diplomatic aspect helping tighten the special friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba.

Reporting to the Deputy PM, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Thanh Tùng said about 260 Vietnamese people are living, working, and studying in Cuba and that Vietnamese businesses form a bright spot of bilateral investment links.

He said as economic diplomacy is a focus of their activities, the representative agencies of Việt Nam in Cuba have maintained close connections with Vietnamese firms in the country, kept constant information exchanges with them, and provided maximum assistance for the companies to overcome obstacles during project implementation and seek investment and business opportunities in Cuba.

Talking to representatives of the Vietnamese community, Deputy PM Hà recommended that aside from solutions to existing difficulties, Vietnamese businesses should carry out new forms of cooperation to capitalise on Cuba’s strengths and attainments in scientific research and biological and medical technology in order to generate substantive economic benefits.

He also called on Vietnamese people in Cuba to continue engaging in cultural exchanges and the promotion of investment, production, and business activities. — VNS