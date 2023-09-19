Hainan Hosts Investment Promotion Events in the UAE and HKSAR, Extending Invitations for Business Collaboration





Haikou, China (ANTARA/Xinhua-AsiaNet) -- The delegation from Hainan, China's largest free trade port, successfully wrapped up their friendly visit to the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong SAR, on 17th September. Throughout the visit, the delegation engaged in numerous economic and trade negotiations, conducted investment promotion activities, and issued offshore bonds, showcasing Hainan's unwavering commitment to expanding its high-level openness, according to the Publicity Department of Hainan Party Committee.





Hong Kong is not only Hainan's largest source of foreign investment but also one of its most important trading partners. During the visit to Hong Kong, Hainan held a promotion conference where Haikou Fullsing Internet Industrial Park reached cooperation agreements with five enterprises and institutions. In a meeting between John Lee Ka-chiu, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, and Liu Xiaoming, the Governor of Hainan Province, John Lee Ka-chiu noted that Hong Kong's professional service industries in accounting, finance, law, and innovation and technology possess abundant talent. He also pointed out that these industries can provide support for the development of Hainan's free trade port, while also offering broader development opportunities for professionals in Hong Kong's service industries.





During their visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Hainan delegation organised the "China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the UAE Promotion Conference" with the aim of promoting Hainan's free trade port policies, highlighting its accomplishments in high-quality development, encouraging UAE companies to invest and establish businesses in Hainan, and fostering cooperation in various sectors including economy, trade, industry, culture, tourism, and technology between the two regions.





During the visit, Hainan Province completed the book value pricing of its offshore Renminbi local government bonds for 2023 in Hong Kong, with a total issuance size of RMB 5 billion. The funds raised will mainly be invested in areas such as healthcare, education, marine conservation, environmental monitoring and restoration, and species resource protection.





Source: Publicity Department of Hainan Party Committee