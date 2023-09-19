Diversity and Inclusion Platform Diversein Celebrates Milestone of Reaching 25,000 Leaders

Diversein, founded by award-winning speaker and author Furkan Karayel, has equipped over 25,000 business leaders to promote better diversity and inclusion at work.

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furkan Karayel, a multi-award-winning diversity and inclusion speaker and author of ‘Inclusive Intelligence’, has reached an impressive milestone in her journey to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Over the past 5 years, Furkan and her organization Diversein have equipped more than 25,000 leaders and aspiring leaders with the essential tools and resources to embark on their diversity and inclusion journey. Diversein has also mentored over 100 women and underrepresented individuals while working with many global industry leaders.

Furkan's efforts have primarily spanned across Ireland, the UK, and the EMEA region, where she has conducted over 250 workshops, events, and conferences. Her passion for leveraging women-in-tech leadership and empowering female founders globally is evident in her work and the impact she has made in the tech world.

Diversein is a global platform dedicated to everything about diversity and inclusion in the workplace, where Furkan has created a space for news, articles, workshops, training, interactive games, events, awards, and consultations.

Last year Furkan celebrated a monumental milestone of delivering a keynote speech for the members of the Irish parliament which reflected on the diversity of 21st century Ireland. Furkan received a lot of positive feedback for her keynote from attendees in person and viewers at home, with some politicians reaching out for the transcript. For Furkan it was validation that authentic voices were more needed in the space than ever, and inspiration to continue her work and speaking engagements.

In addition to her work with Diversein, Furkan, an ex-software engineer, is also the author of the best-selling book "Inclusive Intelligence: How to be a Role Model for Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace." This book delves into the intersection of Emotional Intelligence and Inclusive Leadership, offering insights based on extensive research and interviews with leaders in global companies. In 2022, as part of her book tour, Furkan introduced the Inclusive Intelligence concept in 10 Countries and over 20 cities throughout Europe and Britain. Furkan is also on the Board of Women For Election, an organization helping women get involved in politics in Ireland.

Throughout her career, Furkan has been recognized with numerous awards, including "Speaker of the Year,", “Trailblazer in Tech” by Diversity in Tech Awards, and "Diversity and Inclusion Role Model in Business." Her motto, "Discover, Share, and Inspire," encapsulates her mission to share her knowledge and inspire others to champion diversity and inclusion in their respective fields.

Media Contact

Media Contact: Furkan Karayel

Email: furkankarayel@gmail.com





