PRESS RELEASE: FREEMAN inspires Samoan athletes ahead of Pacific Games

Apia, SAMOA – Sports has the enduring power to bring people and communities together.

The Australian High Commission, together with Digicel Samoa, was pleased to co-host a screening of ‘FREEMAN’, a documentary featuring celebrated First Nations Australian athlete Cathy Freeman. The event aimed to inspire Samoan athletes ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands and was also an opportunity to shed light on Australia’s reconciliation journey with First Nations Australians.

The award-winning documentary was screened at Apollo Cinemas and focuses on Freeman’s journey to her historic 400m gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Under extraordinary pressure, a young, indigenous woman delivered when it mattered most, on the greatest stage on earth, winning for her country, and for her people.

Twenty years later, the FREEMAN documentary explores the beauty of this singular moment and celebrates the power of resilience and the human spirit.

The reception style screening was attended by Samoan athletes, sporting bodies, as well as Samoa’s inaugural Minister of Sports and Recreation, the Hon. Laumatiamanu Ringo Purcell.

In his remarks, Minister Laumatiamanu took the opportunity to wish Samoa’s athletes success as they continue their preparations ahead of the Pacific Games in November. The Minister also thanked the Australian Government for its continuous support for Samoan and Pacific athletes through Australian-funded initiatives such as PacificAus Sports and TeamUp.

Anthony Seuseu, CEO of Digicel Samoa, said partnering with the Australian High Commission to screen FREEMAN reflects our shared commitment to Samoa’s talented athletes, and our shared belief in the power of sports to bring people together.

“Part of Freeman’s compelling story is how Australians came together to support her on the greatest sporting stage. It’s a powerful reminder of the strength we find when we journey together, and I hope her story resonates with Samoan athletes as they embark on their own journeys, supported by the Samoan people,” said Mr Seuseu.

Her Excellency Emily Luck, Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, also took the opportunity to highlight her nation’s reconciliation journey with First Nations Australians.

“We have come a long way along the reconciliation journey with First Nations Australians, but there is still much work to do. I hope this documentary will offer pause for reflection, as we pursue our personal and collective ambitions to not just better ourselves, but our countries as we each run our own race – in the spirit of Freeman,” said Ms Luck.

