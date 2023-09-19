PRESS RELEASE: Annual Charity Contribution for The Little Sisters of the Poor – Mapuifagalele (Wednesday, 20th September 2023)

The Samoa Ports Authority continues to honor its Annual charity event, in supporting The Little Sisters of the Poor at Mapuifagalele, as witnessed last Friday 15th September 2023.

This initiative is evident of the SPA’s commitment to support the community through charity work.

The SPA Management and Staff donated a monetary gift of $5,000 as well as variety of essential supplies.

Management and Staff were grateful to be in the presence of the elderly in Mapuifagelele on Friday morning and with their heart warming greetings they have enriched SPA’s visit with so much love, sharing memorable and joyful moments.

Another beautiful highlight of the visit was a graceful dance performance by our staff members. Their elegance and mesmerizing performance captivated the audience, bringing smiles to the faces of the elderly and creating a joyful atmosphere.

General Manager, Afioga So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo, expressed his appreciation to all SPA employees for honoring and supporting SPA Mapuifagalele Annual charity event.

“This is a great opportunity to give a helping hand to our elders especially assisting our Sisters who are leading the provision of care to the elderly. Giving back to the community is an act of kindness and a window for blessings” So’oalo stated.

The Sisters and the elderly at Mapuifagalele happily expressed their heartfelt gratitude for SPA’s continuous love and support. They wished abundant blessings for the SPA and its future endeavours in serving Samoa.

