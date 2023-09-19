Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,224 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Annual Charity Contribution for The Little Sisters of the Poor – Mapuifagalele (Wednesday, 20th September 2023)

The Samoa Ports Authority continues to honor its Annual charity event, in supporting The Little Sisters of the Poor at Mapuifagalele, as witnessed last Friday 15th September 2023.

This initiative is evident of the SPA’s commitment to support the community through charity work. 

The SPA Management and Staff donated a monetary gift of $5,000 as well as variety of essential supplies.

Management and Staff were grateful to be in the presence of the elderly in Mapuifagelele on Friday morning and with their heart warming greetings they have enriched SPA’s visit with so much love, sharing memorable and joyful moments.

Another beautiful highlight of the visit was a graceful dance performance by our staff members. Their elegance and mesmerizing performance captivated the audience, bringing smiles to the faces of the elderly and creating a joyful atmosphere.

General Manager, Afioga So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo, expressed his appreciation to all SPA employees for honoring and supporting SPA Mapuifagalele Annual charity event.

“This is a great opportunity to give a helping hand to our elders especially assisting our Sisters who are leading the provision of care to the elderly. Giving back to the community is an act of kindness and a  window for blessings” So’oalo stated.  

The Sisters and the elderly at Mapuifagalele happily expressed their heartfelt gratitude for SPA’s continuous love and support. They wished abundant blessings for the SPA and its future endeavours in serving Samoa.

ENDS

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Annual Charity Contribution for The Little Sisters of the Poor – Mapuifagalele (Wednesday, 20th September 2023)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more